Subscribe

Rafael Garutti

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Senior Partner
  • Firm: CNV IP LAW FIRM




More leaders

profile
Sônia Carlos Antonio
Founder & Partner   CNV IP LAW FIRM  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide