Parminder Lally joined the patent profession as a trainee in 2011, qualified as a patent attorney in 2015 and joined the Cambridge, UK, office of Appleyard Lees in February 2019. She previously worked as an in-house patent attorney at Cambridge Mechatronics, a research and development and IP licensing company, and was the company’s first in-house IP specialist. Lally’s clients include startups based in Cambridge and London, as well as global companies, and she specialises in computer-implemented inventions (such as software and artificial intelligence) or those inventions which are more mathematical. She has also represented clients, including Samsung Electronics, before the European Patent Office. In addition to tutoring trainees from other firms for the European Qualifying Examinations, Lally is a council member of the Chartered Institute of Patent Attorneys. Lally has been involved with IP Inclusive since it was formed in 2015, and was co-leader of the project that led to the creation of Careers in Ideas, which raises awareness of the IP profession.