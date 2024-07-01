Subscribe

Nicole Smalberger

Key details

Nicole Smalberger is a partner and trademark attorney in the firm’s Trade Mark Litigation department. After commencing her articles of clerkship with the firm in 2009, she was admitted as an attorney in 2011, and obtained her qualification as a trademark practitioner in the same year.

She advises clients from a wide range of industries, including, for example, the consumer goods, retail, agriculture, automotive, construction, finance, fashion and beauty, telecommunications, entertainment, and IT industries, in relation to the protection and enforcement of their brands and intellectual property rights in Africa.

Nicole’s practice includes IP-related High Court litigation, which has included notable appeal matters, trademark oppositions and cancellations, domain name disputes, advertising law and general advisory issues, company name objections, across the African continent, the overseeing of settlement negotiations and drafting of settlement agreements.

Nicole holds an LLB (cum laude) from the University of Pretoria.

Company Latest

Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
South Africa jurisdiction report: The criminals exploiting a health crisis
Africa joins the NFT hype
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
Navigating IP rights for business success in Africa


Leader Profiles

Diversity
Vishen Pillay
Partner   Vishen Pillay is a patent partner in the Durban office of Adams & Adams.   Adams & Adams
Diversity
Nthabisheng Phaswana
Partner   Nthabisheng Phaswana is a partner in the firm’s Africa patent department.   Adams & Adams
Diversity
Nontando Tusi
Associate   Nontando Tusi is an associate in the trademark litigation department and primarily assists with a broad range of litigious IP matters in South Africa and throughout Africa   Adams & Adams Attorneys
profile
Jani Cronjé
Partner, Trade Mark Attorney   Adams & Adams




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide