Nicole Smalberger is a partner and trademark attorney in the firm’s Trade Mark Litigation department. After commencing her articles of clerkship with the firm in 2009, she was admitted as an attorney in 2011, and obtained her qualification as a trademark practitioner in the same year.

She advises clients from a wide range of industries, including, for example, the consumer goods, retail, agriculture, automotive, construction, finance, fashion and beauty, telecommunications, entertainment, and IT industries, in relation to the protection and enforcement of their brands and intellectual property rights in Africa.

Nicole’s practice includes IP-related High Court litigation, which has included notable appeal matters, trademark oppositions and cancellations, domain name disputes, advertising law and general advisory issues, company name objections, across the African continent, the overseeing of settlement negotiations and drafting of settlement agreements.

Nicole holds an LLB (cum laude) from the University of Pretoria.