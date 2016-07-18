Mr. Minjian You

Minjian You is the founder of the Co-effort Law Firm,first-class lawyer title.He is senior researcher of Shanghai Intellectual Property Research Institute, mediator and arbitrator of Arbitration and Mediation Center of the WIPO, arbitrator of Shanghai International Arbitration Center, Mediator of Shanghai Economic and Trade Mediation Center.

Since his practice, Minjian You has been engaged in legal work in the fields of copyright, trademark, patent, internet legal issues, data protection,intellectual property financing transactions,metaverse etc.He is particularly good at dealing with legal issues in the cultural industry and Internet-related innovation fields. He has participated in the legislation and revision of a number of laws, been entrusted to lead a number of research topics, and the relevant legislative amendment proposals based on the research results have been absorbed and adopted for many times.

Minjian You is one of the 12 legal advisers hired by the Shanghai Municipal People's Government for the first time. He also serves as the legal adviser to the Publicity Department of the Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Shanghai Municipal Market Supervision Administration, the Shanghai Municipal Education Commission, and the Pudong New Area People's Government. He has also provided legal services for many well-known international and domestic enterprises such as Shanghai Concert Hall,PTC, Tencent and Century Huatong,etc.

In the past years, Minjian You has led the team to represent more than 10,000 cases of various types, and the team has represented many "first cases" in the intellectual property industry，arousing widespread concern in society.He is also is enthusiastic about public welfare and handled many legal aid cases, contributed his own strength to effectively solve disputes and maintain social stability.