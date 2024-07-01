Subscribe

Michael Glynn

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Fox Rothschild

Company Latest

Shutts & Bowen adds partner to Florida office
Nixon Peabody hires two new partners
Fox Rothschild hires partner in New York
BigLaw firms unveil D&I billable hours
Fox Rothschild hires former USPTO attorney








More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide