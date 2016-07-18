Mauricio Patiño

Mauricio Pati¤o Bonnet specialises in intellectual property matters and is a partner at Philippi Prietocarrizosa & Ur¡a. He specialises his practice in assessing trademark and patent applications, as well as litigation proceedings such as the ?ling and defence of opposition and cancellation actions. He is a member of INTA, the Colombian Association of Intellectual Property, the American Chamber of Commerce, and ASIPI. He earned his law degree from the higher school of law at the Sergio Arbodela University in Bogot .