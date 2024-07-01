Subscribe

Maud Fragnière

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Avocate Propriété Intellectuelle et Concurrence
  • Firm: Kasser Schlosser Avocats




More leaders

profile
Ralph Schlosser
Partner   Kasser Schlosser Avocats  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide