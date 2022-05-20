Matthew L. Frisbee

Matt Frisbee is a key piece of the firm's trademark portfolio management and counseling practice, overseeing the domestic and international portfolios of many of the firm's most important clients. He also has an interdisciplinary role by acting as a bridge between the firm's trademark and patent groups in the area of product design. In that role, he counsels clients on trade dress issues and coordinates design patent matters through the lens of a brand lawyer. Frisbee has also acted as the firm's point person on the Trademark Modernization Act, including drafting comments for the USPTO's Notice of Proposed Rulemaking.