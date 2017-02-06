Subscribe

Mario Augusto Soerensen Garcia

Key details

  • Job title:Founding / Managing Partner
  • Jurisdiction:Brazil
  • Practice area:Litigation, Copyright, Licensing

Mario Augusto Soerensen Garcia is the founder and managing partner of Soerensen Garcia Advogados Associados. He focuses his practice on trademarks, copyright, patents, and client counselling. Garcia graduated from the University of the State of Rio de Janeiro in 1985. In 2009 he was appointed to INTA’s board of directors as well as its executive committee.





More features

Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions