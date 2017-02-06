Mario Augusto Soerensen Garcia
Key details
- Job title:Founding / Managing Partner
- Jurisdiction:Brazil
- Practice area:Litigation, Copyright, Licensing
Mario Augusto Soerensen Garcia is the founder and managing partner of Soerensen Garcia Advogados Associados. He focuses his practice on trademarks, copyright, patents, and client counselling. Garcia graduated from the University of the State of Rio de Janeiro in 1985. In 2009 he was appointed to INTA’s board of directors as well as its executive committee.