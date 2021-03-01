Mariëtte du Plessis
Key Details
- Adams & Adams Attorneys
- Partner|Trademark Attorney
- +27 12 432 6378
- mariette.duplessis@adams.africa
Mariëtte du Plessis is an experienced top-tier ranked trademark attorney with over 30 years of experience in IP.
She specialises in all trademark, copyright, advertising law and domain name related disputes throughout Africa, as well as regulatory advice. She represents high profile South African and international clients in their trademark and copyright matters throughout Africa. She is the client relation partner for many of the firm’s top local and international clients.