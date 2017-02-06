Luis Alejandro Henriquez has been a partner at law firm MHOV since 2006. He obtained his law degree from the Andr√©s Bello Catholic University in Venezuela in 1998 and his LLM in intellectual property from John Marshall Law School in the US (2017). He is the secretary of ASIPI‚Äôs executive committee (until 2018) and is a member of the consulting committee for the Venezuelan Chamber of Intellectual Property Agents. His practice includes trademarks, patents, copyright, e-commerce, franchises, licensing contracts and deals, technology transfer and assignments.