Louise Gellman specialises in trademark law, advising in relation to the protection, exploitation and enforcement of trademark rights in the UK, Europe and internationally. She has a busy trademark prosecution and oppositions practice. Gellman advises clients in relation to worldwide and European re-branding projects, and has considerable experience in running trademark clearances and managing the subsequent filing programmes and international portfolios. She provides strategic advice to brand owners regarding ownership and licensing structures and policing and enforcement. She often gets involved in transactional work, advising on the IP aspects of corporate, banking and real estate transactions.