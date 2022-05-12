Lita Miti-Qamata

Lita is a partner and trademark attorney; she was admitted as an attorney in 2010. She holds an LLB degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her areas of practice include brand protection, brand enforcement, brand management and commercialization of intellectual property, throughout Africa. She advises multinational brands in the fashion, technology and energy industries. She is involved in various pro bono projects and works closely with organisations that educate and assist small businesses protect their intellectual property rights.