Lauren Somers

Lauren is a Chartered UK Trade Mark and Designs Attorney. She has expertise advising large multinationals through to small start ups, tailoring her strategic advice to suit client's needs. Lauren is commercially aware across sectors ranging from cosmetics and clothing, food and pharmaceuticals, to software and professional services. She works with her clients to help achieve the desired outcome in a cost effective way - whether that be in relation to filing strategy, oppositions and appeals or in contentious matters. Lauren is also a member of the European Communities Trade Mark Association (ECTA) and is the Vice Chair of its Internet Committee, recently leading a project on the effect on WHOIS data following the implementation of GDPR.