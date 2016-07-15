Dr. Kfir Luzzatto

Kfir is the fourth generation of his family to work in IP. Kfir has vast experience in drafting and prosecuting patent applications in different fields, in IP litigation, and overseeing complex portfolios requiring sophisticated strategy planning.

Kfir's multi-disciplinary experience ranges from pharmaceuticals and life science, to software and defense. His extensive experience in litigation allows him a unique perspective on the development of strong IP protection for start-ups and multinational companies alike. Kfir holds a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering. He is known for his work in litigation on important products such as PROZAC, VIAGRA, and in the defense, and software fields.