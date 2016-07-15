Dr. Kfir Luzzatto
Key Details
- The Luzzatto Group
- President, Senior Partner
- 972-73-226-2626
- Kfir@luzzatto.com
- https://www.theluzzattogroup.com
Kfir is the fourth generation of his family to work in IP. Kfir has vast experience in drafting and prosecuting patent applications in different fields, in IP litigation, and overseeing complex portfolios requiring sophisticated strategy planning.
Kfir's multi-disciplinary experience ranges from pharmaceuticals and life science, to software and defense. His extensive experience in litigation allows him a unique perspective on the development of strong IP protection for start-ups and multinational companies alike. Kfir holds a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering. He is known for his work in litigation on important products such as PROZAC, VIAGRA, and in the defense, and software fields.
Participation in Wider Community
Beside his own books, such as FUN WITH PATENTS (as well as his previous Hebrew book, THE WORLD OF PATENTS) Kfir contributed to the BBNA International Patent Litigation and to numerous other publications.
Professional Affiliations
FICPI, AIPPI, INTA, AIPA
Academic Affiliations
Kfir is a frequent guest lecturer at a variety of academic venues.