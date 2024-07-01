Subscribe

Karen May Fong

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Keystone Law

Company Latest

Keystone Law secures three new litigators
Keystone Law secures three new litigators




More leaders

profile
Lawrence Abramson
Partner   Keystone Law  
profile
Nick Weaser
Partner   Keystone Law  
profile
Rebecca Halford-Harrison
Partner   Keystone Law  
profile
James Tumbridge
Partner   Keystone Law  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency