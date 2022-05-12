Kareema Shaik

Kareema is a Partner and trademark attorney in the Trademark Litigation department of Adams & Adams.

Her practice areas include litigation relating to trademarks, copyright, passing-off, unlawful competition, domain name disputes; company, close corporation and business name objections both in South Africa and in most other African jurisdictions, including Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, the OAPI region, Ethiopia, Morocco and Madagascar, to name a few.

Some of the clients she has worked for include international film production companies, American celebrities, a few international clothing retailers, pharmaceutical companies and a leading South African hotel, gaming and entertainment group.