Subscribe

Kareema Shaik

Key Details

Kareema is a Partner and trademark attorney in the Trademark Litigation department of Adams & Adams.

Her practice areas include litigation relating to trademarks, copyright, passing-off, unlawful competition, domain name disputes; company, close corporation and business name objections both in South Africa and in most other African jurisdictions, including Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, the OAPI region, Ethiopia, Morocco and Madagascar, to name a few.

Some of the clients she has worked for include international film production companies, American celebrities, a few international clothing retailers, pharmaceutical companies and a leading South African hotel, gaming and entertainment group.





Company Latest

Navigating IP rights for business success in Africa
Africa: challenges of the Madrid System
Africa joins the NFT hype
Navigating IP rights for business success in Africa


Leader Profiles

profile
Pieter Visagie
Partner   Adams & Adams
profile
Somayya Khan
Partner   Adams & Adams
profile
Nicky Garnett
Partner | Attorney   Adams & Adams
profile
Lucy Signorelli
Partner | Trade Mark Attorney   Adams & Adams


More features

Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’