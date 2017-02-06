José Luis Caballero Leal is a partner at Jalife Caballero and has experience in all areas of intellectual property law. He works as a professor in IP at the Pan-American University. Caballero has also spoken about authors’ rights at several universities in Mexico and Latin America. He completed a graduate programme on authors’ rights at WIPO in Geneva and at the International Law Institute in Washington, DC. He earned his master’s degree in IP from Queen Mary University of London.