Jenny Pienaar

Jenny is a partner and trademark attorney in the firm’s Trademark Department.

Her areas of practice include all areas of trademark litigation including oppositions to the registration of trademarks in South Africa and globally, with an emphasis on, as well as litigation relating to copyright, passing-off, unlawful competition, company name objections and related issues. For foreign and local clients, Jenny litigates to protect their trademarks globally and not only in South Africa. Her expertise also incorporates advertising law and regulatory compliance issues both in South Africa and, where required, in several African countries.