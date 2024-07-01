Latest
WIPR Leaders
Isabella Cardozo
Isabella Cardozo
Key details
Job title:
Partner
Firm:
Daniel Law
Company Latest
World IP Day pledges from women across the industry
The liability of shop owners
Brazil: Say ‘bye-bye’ to the backlog?
‘A safe zone’: how mentors can help young women in law
IP law: Brazil's law must catch up with inventions
