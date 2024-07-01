Subscribe

Hope Shovein

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Shareholder | Trademark Attorney
  • Firm: Brooks Kushman




More leaders

profile
Elizabeth Janda
Co-Chair Trademarks   Brooks Kushman  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide