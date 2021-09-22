Helen Wallis is a highly experienced patent attorney focused on high-tech patent drafting and prosecution, with an expertise in computer hardware and software and telecommunications. She has extensive experience of patent drafting and prosecution and represents a range of clients from single inventors through to multinationals. Wallis works with teams of inventors to identify commercially valuable patentable ideas and then to draft patent applications which are suited to both European and US filing. Her clients include leading companies in the software, silicon chip and wireless communications fields. She is a member of the CIPA computer technology committee.