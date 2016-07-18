Gérard du Plessis is a senior partner and a trademark attorney, having served as the Chairman of Adams & Adams from 2013 to 2021. Prior to that he also served for many years as Trademark Department Chairman. He specialises in litigation relating to trademarks, copyright, unlawful competition, domain names and advertising law.

He is responsible for the trademark portfolios of many multi-nationals and South African companies in Africa and throughout the world.

Gérard has been internationally recognised in peer-selected reviews such as Managing Intellectual Property (MIP), Best Lawyers, Who’s Who Legal, Chambers Global Guide, and The Legal 500.