Gérard du Plessis

Key details

Gérard du Plessis is a senior partner at Adams & Adams, where he served as chairman from 2013 to 2021. Specialising in trademark, copyright, unlawful competition, domain names, and advertising law litigation, he manages IP portfolios for multinationals and South African companies globally.

Gérard, who holds BLC and LLB degrees from the University of Pretoria, has practised IP law since 1995. A sought-after speaker and lecturer, he has presented at international IP conferences and the University of Pretoria. He has also authored numerous IP articles and co-authored the LexisNexis Practitioner’s Guide to Intellectual Property Law

As well as WIPR Leaders, Gérard has been recognised by IP Stars, Best Lawyers, and Who’s Who Legal.

