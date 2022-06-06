Flavio Arosemena Burbano

Mr. Arosemena is one of the most well-known Intellectual Property attorneys in the country, having led the development of the IP field in Guayaquil (the biggest city of Ecuador and its "economic capital") through more than fifteen years of specialized practice. Former Regional and National Director of the Ecuadorian Intellectual Property Institute. First Ecuadorian to be invited to the "Colloquim of Intellectual Property Teachers" in Geneva, Switzerland, organized annually by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the World Trade Organization (WTO). Author of the book ‚ÄúRight of Author for Authors and Executives‚Äù (IEPI, 2011). Mr. Arosemena handled the famous Barcelona trademark case where the football teams Barcelona from Spain and Barcelona from Ecuador reached a trademark coexistence agreement. He represents successfully both trademark owners and inventors. He represented Mr. Carlos Miranda the first Ecuadorian doctor to obtain a medical patent both in Ecuador an in the US. Mr. Arosemena routinely works together with colleagues from all over the world in the registration of trademarks and patents abroad. He also routinely uses the Patent Cooperation System for the filling Ecuadoran inventions.