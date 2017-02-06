Femi Olubanwo

Femi is a partner in the Intellectual Property & Technology practice group and his practice covers all aspects of IP law (trademarks, copyright, patents, industrial designs, and other ancillary matters). For the last 31 years, he has acted as legal adviser to multinational and blue-chip companies in various sectors including pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, and manufacturing in Nigeria and Africa. Femi has authored many articles in leading law publications and delivered several presentations on diverse subjects. He regularly serves on government advisory and technical committees from time to time and is the immediate past president of the Intellectual Property Law Association of Nigeria (IPLAN).