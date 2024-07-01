Subscribe

Fang Wang

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Trademark Attorney
  • Firm: CCPIT Patent and Trademark Law Office




More leaders

profile
Ling Zhao
Attorney at Law   CCPIT Patent and Trademark Law Office  
profile
Zhongqi Zhou
Vice president   CCPIT Patent and Trademark Law Office  
profile
Ji Liu
Deputy Director of Chemical Department   CCPIT Patent and Trademark Law Office  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide