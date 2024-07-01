Subscribe

Eleanor M. Lackman

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Co-Chair of Intellectual Property Practice Group
  • Firm: Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp

Company Latest

Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp promotes two in LA




More leaders

profile
Eleanor Lackman
Partner   Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp  
profile
Christine Lepera
Partner, through her Professional Corporation   Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp  
profile
Marissa Lewis
Partner   Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp  
profile
Marc Mayer
Partner, through his Professional Corporation   Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide