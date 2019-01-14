Trained originally as an engineer in the power generation and mining industries, Edward Genocchio entered the patent attorney profession in 1997. With more than 20 years' experience, he is a senior principal of the Engineering ICT Group for Australia, New Zealand & Pacific Islands having previously been the principal manager of the Patent Lodgements Group, lead principal of the Engineering ICT Group and principal manager of the South Pacific Islands Patent practice. Genocchio specialises in drafting patents, global portfolio management, contentious matters, enforcement and commercialization. His practice covers industries such as, consumer and medical products, power generation, agtech, packaging, robotics, sports and fitness, construction, mining and the military. Professional affiliations include the Institute of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys of Australia, Intellectual Property Society of Australia and New Zealand, Asian Patent Attorneys Association and American Intellectual Property Law Association.