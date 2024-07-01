Latest
AI
Careers
Diversity
Future of IP
INTA 2024
Law firm news
Standard-essential patents
Trade secrets
Unified Patent Court
Patents
Trademarks
Copyright
Jurisdiction reports
WIPR Insights
Rankings
UK Trademark Rankings 2024
Germany Trademark Rankings 2024
Diversity Top 100 2024
Leaders 2024
Company Directory
Magazines
Events
Conferences
Webinars
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
WIPR Leaders
Dr. Peter Meyer
Dr. Peter Meyer
Key details
Job title:
Partner
Firm:
Simmons & Simmons
Company Latest
Mathys & Squire hires veteran patent litigator
The comfort of consent
Simmons signs Hidde Koenraad in Amsterdam
Simmons & Simmons aims for 30% minority trainees by 2025
Allen & Overy partner appointed as deputy High Court judge
More leaders
profile
François Jonquères Jonquères
IP Partner (Patent Litigation)
Simmons & Simmons
profile
Kevin Mooney
Partner
Simmons & Simmons
profile
Abdelaziz Khatab
Partner
Simmons & Simmons
profile
Bas Berghuis Van Woortman
Partner, Head of IP - the Netherlands
Simmons & Simmons
More features
Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide