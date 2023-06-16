Dr. Deshan Li

Deshan Li joined a large patent and trademark law firm in 1996. As a patent attorney, attorney at law and director of the electrical pepartment of that firm, Li has been very active in patent procurement and patent enforcement and accumulated extensive practical experience. He has successfully dealt with a number of difficult patent prosecution and litigation cases. Li's practice focuses on the technical fields of image processing, telecommunication, computer science and automation etc. He also counsels clients on patent validity, patentability and infringement issues. In 2007, he joined Unitalen and is responsible for the management of foreign patent business.