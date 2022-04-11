Dr. Amit Goel

As Director & Co-Founder of Effectual Services, one of the India's fastest-growing patent and trademark consulting firm. Dr Amit manages and supervises different practice groups at the firm and leads a team of 250+ professionals involved in patent/ trademark strategies, IP assets monetization, patent litigation and technology scouting. He has been providing IP asset management, technology research and strategy solutions to Fortune 500 companies in diverse technical domains. Dr Amit has 18 years of international legal experience across IP services. He has worked with global companies ranging from multinational corporations, universities, start-ups and others. He has advised them on the development of their IP portfolios, acquisition of assets, patent licensing and patent portfolio management. He has also counselled on issues pertaining to M&A's, valuation of intellectual property, licensing and assessment of technological breakthroughs. Dr Amit has provided support to the R&D teams of multinational corporations in competitor intelligence, technology scouting and advisory/consulting. He has managed a number of open innovation programmes to identify potential partners and develop strategic alliances in different technical streams.