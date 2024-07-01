Subscribe

Darani Vachanavuttivong

thailandvachanavuttivongdaranipt

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Tilleke & Gibbins

Company Latest

Myanmar IP office to process first TM filings next month
Strengthening IP Rights in the ASEAN
Madrid System Flourishes
Thailand’s IP office starts accepting sound trademarks
Tilleke & Gibbins promotes two IP partners in Vietnam and Thailand




More leaders

profile
Loc Xuan Le
Principal   Tilleke & Gibbins  
profile
Linh Thi Mai Nguyen
Partner, Head of Trademark - Vietnam   Tilleke & Gibbins  
profile
Yuwadee Thean-ngarm
Partner and Director   Tilleke & Gibbins  
profile
Nandana Indananda
Partner   Tilleke & Gibbins  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide