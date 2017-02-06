Subscribe

Daniel Hoppe

Key details

  • Job title:Lawyer / Partner
  • Jurisdiction:Germany
  • Practice area:Trade Secrets, Patents, Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, Antitrust




More features

Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs