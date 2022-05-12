Subscribe

Dale Healy

Key Details

Dale Healy is a partner and trademark attorney at Adams & Adams. He advises clients on all aspects of trade mark and copyright enforcement, representing many high-profile South African and global corporations in their contentious trademark and copyright matters on the African continent. His experience includes the preparation of written advice, cease and desist letters and pleadings for High Court and Tribunal matters; urgent and routine High Court motions for interim or final injunctions; and ex-parte motions for the preservation of evidence (Anton Piller motions). He also runs software compliance programmes for several clients.





