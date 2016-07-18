Subscribe

Dag Sandart

Key details

  • Job title:Advokat, Partner
  • Jurisdiction:Sweden
  • Practice area:Trademarks, Copyright, Patents, Life Sciences

Dag Sandart has worked at Sandart & Partners since 1986 and has experience in patent, trademark, marketing, life sciences and copyright law. He also has experience in contract and business transactions, dispute resolution, life sciences, and regulatory law. He studied at Linköping University, then at Stockholm University for his LLM from 1976 to 1980. Sandart has been a member of the Swedish Bar Association since 1985. He has represented clients in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, mechanical, foods, manufacturing, media, electronic and other technical fields.





