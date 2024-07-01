Subscribe

Cynthia Moyer

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Chair of the Trademarks & Copyrights Group
  • Firm: Fredrikson & Byron

Company Latest

Fredrikson & Byron welcomes trademark chair from Target








More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide