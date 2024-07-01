Subscribe

Claudia Maria Zeraik

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner / Attorney at Law
  • Firm: Montaury Pimenta, Machado & Vieira de Mello




More leaders

profile
Clarissa Jaegger
Partner / Attorney at Law   Montaury Pimenta, Machado & Vieira de Mello  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide