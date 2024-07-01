Subscribe

Catherine Thall Dubé

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Lawyer
  • Firm: Robic




More leaders

profile
Bob Sotiriadis
Principal   Robic  
profile
Joanne Chriqui
Partner, Lawyer and Trademark Agent   Robic  
profile
Laurent Carrière
Partner, Lawyer and trademark agent   Robic  
profile
Catherine Bergeron
Principal, Lawyer, Trademark Agent   Robic  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide