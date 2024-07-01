Subscribe

Catherine H. Zheng

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Co-head of IP Department
  • Firm: Deacons




More leaders

Diversity
Annie Tsoi
Co-head of IP Department and Head of China IP Practice Group   Deacons   Annie Tsoi has 30 years’ experience in advising on all aspects of IP work.
profile
Siew Eliza
Counsel, IP Commercial & Litigation   Deacons  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide