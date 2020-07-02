As a partner at CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang, Caitlin Heard specialises in technology-related disputes. She has acted on a number of ground-breaking cases, including one of the earliest cases in the UK dealing with infringement of standard essential patents and fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) licensing. Heard has represented clients in front of the EU General Court, the English Court of Appeal, and the UK Intellectual Property Office. She has particular expertise in multi-jurisdictional litigation and also advises clients in the life sciences sector on product launch strategy, regulatory exclusivity, and the decisions of regulatory bodies. On design and brand protection, Heard has acted for a number of household names, including technology company Nvidia and telecoms company ZTE. Heard is a member of the firm’s women’s network and is involved in ChIPs and IP Inclusive. She makes a conscious effort to appoint female barristers to her cases.