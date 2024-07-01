Subscribe

Bruce M. Wexler

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner and Global Co-Chair of Intellectual Property
  • Firm: Paul Hastings

Company Latest

Firm welcomes six-partner exodus from A&O ahead of merger
Paul Hastings adds M&A specialist
Fried Frank hires partner in Washington, DC
Paul Hastings hires new LA-based partner
Strategies for foreign entities to reduce the risk of US trade secrets litigation




More leaders

profile
Hiroyuki Hagiwara
Partner   Paul Hastings  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide