Subscribe

Boo Seng Ong

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: LindaWang Su & Boo (a member of ZICO IP)




More leaders

profile
Linda Wang
Partner   LindaWang Su & Boo (a member of ZICO IP)  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide