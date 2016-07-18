Ants Nõmper is the head of Ellex Raidla’s intellectual property & IT practice group and has experience in all areas of IP. He is a member of the Estonian Domain Disputes Committee, AIPPI, the Estonian Bioethics Council and the Council of Europe. Nõmper has led several innovative cases in Estonia including the first patent dispute in Estonia, the first dispute over responsibility of a media channel over commentaries in Estonia, and the first Estonian pharmaceutical advertising dispute in the Court of Justice of the European Union.