Subscribe

Annie Tsoi

Annie-Tsoi

Key details

  • Job title: Co-head of IP Department and Head of China IP Practice Group
  • Firm: Deacons
  • Practice area: Litigation, Trade Secrets, Copyright




More leaders

profile
Catherine H. Zheng
Co-head of IP Department   Deacons  
profile
Siew Eliza
Counsel, IP Commercial & Litigation   Deacons  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide