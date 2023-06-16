Anna Stopinska Slefarska is a Polish patent and trademark attorney, European patent attorney and professional representative before the EU Intellectual Property Office. She has worked in POLSERVICE since 1977. She was in charge of the firm's Trademark Department for many years. In 2005 she became Member of the Board and in 2018 she was elected President of the Board. Mrs. Stopinska Slefarska has over 30 years of experience in the IP field. She is specialized in trademark prosecution and litigation in Poland and she counsels clients on the strategic developments and establishment of IP portfolios.

Professional Highlights

Ms. Stopinska Slefarska has broad experience in the maintenance and enforcement of trademark rights in Poland and other countries. She has advised numerous clients on IP-related business transactions, especially IP assignments and licenses.





Professional Affiliations

Ms. Stopinska Slefarska has been involved in several professional organizations. Since 2004, she has been actively involved in the works of various committees of INTA, presently as a member of the Legislation and Regulation Committee. She was a Council member of the European Communities Trademark Association (ECTA) in 2004-2017, and is a member of ECTA’s Membership and Disciplinary Committee. She is also a member of the Union of European Practitioners in Intellectual Property and the Licensing Executives Society (LES Poland).

Ms. SStopinska Slefarska has participated as a speaker and moderator in various conferences and events held by professional organizations.

Academic Affiliations

Ms. Stopinska Slefarska is a graduate of the Faculty of International Trade at the Warsaw School of Economics. She holds postgraduate diplomas in competition law from the Jagiellonian University and in law from the European School of Law and Administration.