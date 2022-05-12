Subscribe

Alicia Kabini

Key Details

Alicia Kabini is a Partner and trademark attorney in the trademark enforcement department. She specialises in trademark litigation, including oppositions, cancellations, domain name disputes, company name objections, passing off matters and their related interlocutory applications in South Africa and in other African countries. Alicia has recently been successful in a matter before the South African Supreme Court of Appeal and was also successful several few months ago in an opposition matter before the Zambian Supreme Court of Appeal.

Alicia advises clients from a wide range of industries, including banks, apparel and retail companies and an education and resourcing company





