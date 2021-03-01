Alexey Kratiuk is head of the trademark department and a well-known trademark specialist in Russia and worldwide. He has more than 20 years of experience in IP and counsels clients on issues relating to trademark strategies in different jurisdictions. He deals with obtaining of rights for trademarks and appellations of origin of goods, trademark prosecution proceedings in Russia and other countries. He is intensively involved in invalidation/cancellation proceedings and enforcements of trademark rights using legal actions in Administrative bodies and Courts in Russia. Kratiuk is an author of numerous publications and a frequent speaker on trademark and design issues. He is listed among the best Russian trademark specialists in the world's most respected legal rankings.