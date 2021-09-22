Alex Brodie has more than two decades of experience in IP litigation and has accrued specific expertise in high tech software patents and big brands. During her career, she has represented clients such as Hasbro and various technology companies in relation to setting strategy in multi-jurisdictional standards essential disputes. She has secured victories at the English High Court and Court of Appeal against BT in connection with its provision of internet services to the UK. She chairs the firm‚Äôs tech sector, providing networking events for clients in fields such as autonomous cars, e-retail, additive manufacturing, connected health and fintech. Passionate about promoting D&I, Brodie spearheads the firm‚Äôs initiative to provide mentoring and coaching to women in law as part of its More Women project.