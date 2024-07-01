Abhai Pandey is a Senior Partner at the Firm and heads the Litigation & Enforcement Team at LexOrbis. He focuses on intellectual property litigations, criminal enforcement and contested proceedings at the Trademark and Patent Offices. He also advises clients on brand protection strategies for social media, Internet and advertisements and has been successfully running several anti-counterfeiting campaigns in India for a variety of clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to individual entrepreneurs. He has successfully resolved cases in favour of the clients and has represented them at multiple forums including several district and high courts, Intellectual Property Appellate Board and Indian Trademark and Patent Offices. He represents a broad range of businesses and industries, including fashion, media & entertainment, publishing, fast moving consumer goods, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, electronics, automobile, and ICT.